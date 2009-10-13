Brütal Legend is an action-adventure that marries visceral action combat with open-world freedom. Set in a universe somewhere between Lord of the Rings and Spinal Tap, it's a fresh take on the action/driving genre, which in this case is full of imitation cover bands, demons intent on enslaving humanity and Heavy metal tunes. Featuring the talents of comedian, actor and musician, Jack Black as super roadie Eddie Riggs, as well as cameos by some of the biggest names in metal music it's a wild ride in the belly of the beast that is not to be missed by gamers and Metalheads alike.

Included as a free bonus in the PC version of Brütal Legend are both the Hammer of Infinite Fate and Tears of the Hextadon multiplayer map packs.

Story

The vivid and wildly creative world of Brütal Legend is brought to life through a spate of chrome, leather, rocker babes, epic music, fire-breathing/stud-wearing beasts, mountains made of guitar amps, and more. Follow Eddie as he embarks on a tour of epic destruction with an axe, a guitar, and his minions as he commands the power of rock in epic band battles. It's lighter-flicking awesomeness that will melt your face clean off.

Combat

Brütal Legend's combat is a combination of classic action slasher and real time strategy mechanics. Melee and ranged combat come from your double-sided broadaxe and demon-slaying, pyrotechnic-creating guitar. Add that 1-2 punch to a guitar solo mechanic that can summon objects, buff your teammates, or cripple your opponents, and you have a deep, gratifying core gameplay combat loop that is fun for the hardcore and accessible for the casual. On top of that, players will journey from Roadie to Rock God by commanding legions of metalheads into Brütal Victory and sending troops charging into battle.

A Streaming Open World

Brütal Legend gives you the freedom to walk, drive, or fly anywhere in a fully streaming open world whose art style is inspired by some of the most iconic and hilariously rad metal album covers ever created. Every vista in the beautiful universe of Brütal Legend looks like it was pulled from a Frank Frazetta painting.

Packed With Cameos and Voice Talent

Brütal Legend is full of cameos from gods of metal like Lemmy Kilmister, Rob Halford, Lita Ford, and many, many others. It has a MASSIVE metal soundtrack from every era of metal music: 1970's classic metal to 1980's hair metal to the scarier cousins of 1990's metal. And of course, Jack Black pays the ultimate homage to metal as Eddie the Roadie, continuing the theme from the work of his band, Tenacious D and his previous films like School of Rock and High Fidelity.

Music

The music in Brütal Legend is truly massive. Made up of 108 of the most rocking tracks from 75 different bands representing every sub-genre of metal, it is something to experience in and of itself.

NOTE: Multiplayer and online features are not available outside of Steam.

REQUIREMENTS:

Windows Minimum

OS:Windows XP SP3

Processor:Intel Core 2 Duo at 2.2 GHz, or AMD Athlon 64 at 2.2 GHz

Memory:1 GB RAM

Graphics:512 MB GeForce 220, Radeon 4550, Intel HD 3000 Graphics

DirectX®:9.0c

Hard Drive:8 GB HD space

Sound:DirectX Compatible Sound Card

Windows Recommended

OS:Windows 7

Processor:Intel i5 Duo at 2.5 GHz, or AMD FX 3.5 GHz

Memory:2 GB RAM

Graphics:512 MB GeForce 650, Radeon 7000

DirectX®:9.0c

Hard Drive:8 GB HD space

Sound:DirectX Compatible Sound Card

macOS Minimum

OS: Snow Leopard 10.6.8, or later

Processor: Intel Core Duo Processor

Memory: 2 GB of RAM

Graphics: ATI HD 2600 / NVIDIA 8800GT / Intel HD3000 or better card with at least 512 MB VRAM

Hard Drive: 9 GB HD space

Note: Leopard is not supported

macOS Recommended

OS: Snow Leopard 10.6.8, or later

Processor: Intel Core i5 at 2.5 GHz

Memory: 4 GB of RAM

Graphics: ATI HD 4670 / Nvidia 285 or better with at least 512 MB VRAM

Hard Drive: 9 GB HD space

Note: Leopard is not supported

Ubuntu